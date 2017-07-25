TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, July 24
WHAT’S GOOD?
-
CDOT– Greyhound partners for dual ticketing service
DENVER — A new interline ticketing partnership will begin linking Bustang’s® interregional bus service with Greyhound’s national route system within the next few weeks.
WHAT? Interline ticketing allows passengers to use the same ticket for Greyhound and Bustang bus services.
Those who take Bustang and Greyhound to common destinations have the option to use the tickets interchangeably. It’s also an opportunity for Colorado customers to make connections to places beyond the Bustang system. – CDOT Bus Operations Manager Michael Timlin.
Greyhound has interline partnerships with a number of independent bus lines across the United States. In Colorado, places like Monument, Loveland and Eagle will now be connected to Greyhound’s 3,800 destinations across the U.S, Mexico and Canada.
For more information, visit www.ridebustang.com or www.greyhound.com.
-
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS: Byers Elementary slates pre-K signup
BYERS — The Byers School District will host preschool registration for both 3- and 4-year-olds at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, in the Byers Elementary lobby.
Children attending preschool must be 3 or 4 before June 1. Children turning 4 on or after June 1 will be placed in the 3-year-old class. Classes for 3-year-olds will be held from 8-10:45 a.m. and from 12:30-3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Four-year-old classes will be from 8-11 a.m. or 12:15-3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
To register, parents must provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, a doctor’s physical and all completed registration forms.
Space is limited.
-
Deer Trail School Board @ 7 p.m.
EVERY MONDAY
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, July 24
WHAT’S GOOD? CDOT– Greyhound partners for dual ticketing service DENVER — A new interline ticketingRead More
TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, July 23
WHAT’S GOIN’ ON? PARENTING CLASS– Openings at Women’s Center BYERS — The Eastern Plains Women’s ResourceRead More