CDOT– Greyhound partners for dual ticketing service

DENVER — A new interline ticketing partnership will begin linking Bustang’s® interregional bus service with Greyhound’s national route system within the next few weeks.

WHAT? Interline ticketing allows passengers to use the same ticket for Greyhound and Bustang bus services.

Those who take Bustang and Greyhound to common destinations have the option to use the tickets interchangeably. It’s also an opportunity for Colorado customers to make connections to places beyond the Bustang system. – CDOT Bus Operations Manager Michael Timlin.

Greyhound has interline partnerships with a number of independent bus lines across the United States. In Colorado, places like Monument, Loveland and Eagle will now be connected to Greyhound’s 3,800 destinations across the U.S, Mexico and Canada.

For more information, visit www.ridebustang.com or www.greyhound.com.