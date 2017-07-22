Warbird Car Show

WATKINS — The Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet that was postponed in late May has been rescheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

The show anticipates 1,000 vintage and modern vehicles and 20 vintage warbird aircrafts, featuring a P-51 Mustang from WWII and T-6 trainers. The airshow begins at 11 a.m.

A variety of military, warbird-type aircrafts will be out for viewing and pilots will be on-site for discussion.

Admission is $20 per carload, $10 per carload for veterans.

For more car show information, contact (303)800-0283 or visit www.pitrally.com. Swap meet information is available at 1-800-224-6918 or www.CollectorCarCouncil.com.