TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, July 21
WHAT’S GOOD?
Warbird Car Show
WATKINS — The Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet that was postponed in late May has been rescheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 22.
The show anticipates 1,000 vintage and modern vehicles and 20 vintage warbird aircrafts, featuring a P-51 Mustang from WWII and T-6 trainers. The airshow begins at 11 a.m.
A variety of military, warbird-type aircrafts will be out for viewing and pilots will be on-site for discussion.
Admission is $20 per carload, $10 per carload for veterans.
For more car show information, contact (303)800-0283 or visit www.pitrally.com. Swap meet information is available at 1-800-224-6918 or www.CollectorCarCouncil.com.
New Youth Birding Club
BRIGHTON — A local state park recently started a new youth bird watching group and is seeking members.
The Barr Lake Birders, for youth ages 6-15, will meet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 22, and Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Barr Lake State Park Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton.
Club members will also enjoy field trips to off-park birding sites. Dates and times of those extra events will be set at a later date.
No experience is required to be a club member.
To sign up or for more information, call (303)659-6005.
EVERY FRIDAY
Al-Anon family group.
For more information call (303)888-4525.
LIBRARY NEWS
Stories & More
KELVER LIBRARY @ 10-11 a.m. Literacy To Go: Children up to age 5 and parents, grandparents or caregivers can enjoy storytime, songs and play. Attendees will leave with books and activities to use at home.
Computer training
ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY @ 1:30-3:30 p.m. One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis.
