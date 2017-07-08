TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR

| July 7, 2017

COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Be the first to comment with the correct answer to the following question, and you’ll receive FOUR FREE TICKETS to the Professional Bull Riding event featuring Dan + Shay on Thursday, August 3.

In what year was the first official Adams County fair held?

 

WHEN: August 3, 2017

WHAT: Professional Bull Riding, featuring Dan + Shay

WHERE: 9755 Henderson Road • Brighton, CO 80601 • 303.637.8000

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAIR PLEASE VISIT: adamscountyfair.com 

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub, Upcoming Events 4 Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR

COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY! JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Be the first to comment withRead More

ATTN: Veterans Services in Byers — July 13th

Need Help Filing for VA Benefits? Veterans Services Office staff, from both Adams and ArapahoeRead More

  • The Gathering Place & Art Restart Paint A Road For Struggling Women & Artists Alike

  • Chinese boycott on American beef reversed

  • Adams County Stars & Stripes Event Details

  • MCC Observes Independence Day

  • FOOD RECALL: Pueblo Green Chili

  • Adams State Announces Tuition Rates

  • Anythink libraries announcement

  • Colorado State Fair Announces Concerts & Ticket Sales

    • 4 Comments to TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR

    1. Stacia Mann says:
      July 7, 2017 at 12:13 PM

      1904!

      Reply
    2. Stacia Mann says:
      July 7, 2017 at 12:14 PM

      1904 (not sure which comment section this was supposed to go in so I did both)

      Reply
    3. Cathy DeWolf says:
      July 7, 2017 at 12:15 PM

      We really enjoy the Adams County Fair. Can’t wait to attend this years event.

      Reply
    4. I-70 Scout says:
      July 7, 2017 at 5:29 PM

      You are correct Stacia. Come down to the office to pick up your free tickets. We are open 9 to 5, Monday – Friday.

      Reply

    Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: