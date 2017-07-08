TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR
COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY!
JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Be the first to comment with the correct answer to the following question, and you’ll receive FOUR FREE TICKETS to the Professional Bull Riding event featuring Dan + Shay on Thursday, August 3.
In what year was the first official Adams County fair held?
WHEN: August 3, 2017
WHAT: Professional Bull Riding, featuring Dan + Shay
WHERE: 9755 Henderson Road • Brighton, CO 80601 • 303.637.8000
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAIR PLEASE VISIT: adamscountyfair.com
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« Burn bans announced in Adams, Arapahoe counties (Previous News)
(Next News) AdCo Sheriff reports fugitive on loose »
Related News
TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR
COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY! JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Be the first to comment withRead More
ATTN: Veterans Services in Byers — July 13th
Need Help Filing for VA Benefits? Veterans Services Office staff, from both Adams and ArapahoeRead More
1904!
1904 (not sure which comment section this was supposed to go in so I did both)
We really enjoy the Adams County Fair. Can’t wait to attend this years event.
You are correct Stacia. Come down to the office to pick up your free tickets. We are open 9 to 5, Monday – Friday.