TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR

| July 26, 2017

COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: We are one week away from the 2017 Adams County Fair! We are giving away FOUR FREE TICKETS to the NSPA Truck Pull on Saturday, August 5. To snag these tickets, be the first to comment with the correct answer to the following question:

The Funnel Cake 5k and the 1-Mile Fun Run proceeds go to who?

WHEN: August 5, 2017

WHAT: NSPA Truck Pull

WHERE: 9755 Henderson Road • Brighton, CO 80601 • 303.637.8000

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAIR PLEASE VISIT: adamscountyfair.com 

