Celebrate The Debut of New Women Artists

with

Painting Possibilities:

An Evening of Art

Art Restart, the social enterprise arm of The Gathering Place, is transforming the lives of women experiencing poverty and homelessness through art. On August 2 & 3rd, from 6-9pm, Art Restart artists will debut their work at the world-renowned Fascination St. Fine Art Gallery in Cherry Creek North.

The women exhibiting their art had competed among 100 Gathering Place/Art Restart artists. Through their original designs, they are achieving self-sufficiency by earning money through Art Restart’s sales of their work.

We exist to shine a light on the amazing talents of these women and encourage them to rediscover their independence through creative expression, and through their art, we give businesses a social solution – a channel to use marketing dollars to demonstrate a commitment to community and social responsibility.” – Teresa Densmore, Director of Art Restart

The art will be on display for two days only at Fascination St. Fine Art, 315 Detroit Street in Cherry Creek North on August 2 and August 3. Gallery owner, Aaron Lapedis, says, “This is a chance for these aspiring artists to show their original work at a world-class gallery. Who knows? We may be discovering the next Georgia O’Keefe.”

Art Restart will also display its new holiday greeting card collection to make family, friends, business associates, customers and all those near-and-dear feel special this year. Through Art Restart, anyone can express holiday wishes with a purpose and help women experiencing poverty at the same time.

RSVP for this free event at www.artrestart.org

…for a lovely evening of mingling, wonderful art, and heartwarming stories.

~Special thanks to Aaron LaPedis and Fascination St. for generously hosting this red carpet event~

About The Gathering Place

For 30 years, The Gathering Place has offered essential resources and personal growth programs to women, children, and transgender individuals. The Gathering Place (TGP) created Art Restart as a social enterprise to provide its members with opportunities to earn money and to build earned revenues.

About Art Restart

Art Restart was conceived to develop new revenue streams to support the vitally needed services The Gathering Place provides and is built on four principles. 1) Radical Acceptance: our artists are individuals deserving of dignity, recognized for their strengths, valued for their unique characteristics and respected for their creativity; 2) Transformation: we provide women a means to achieve self-sufficiency, earn money, rediscover their independence and believe that they can transform their lives; 3) Affirmation: our women are truly artists. Through artistic self-expression they feel validated when their work sells, creating a ripple effect of confidence that positively affects their lives. 4) Sustainability: provide additional funding to The Gathering Place, ensuring it can continue to serve members in meaningful ways.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Deborah Radman, 917.841.9228, *protected email*

