Single lane Hwy. 36 closures expected in ‘Burg and Byers most of week
Concrete curb and gutter work along Highway 36 in both Strasburg and Byers is expected to result in intermittent single-lane closures in both communities this week.
Jackhammer crews were out in force this morning and midday demolishing existing sidewalk and drainage channels and similar work is expected from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, July 28, on both sides of the highway. No work is slated for the weekend.
For project information, call (303)317-2112 or e-mail US36Strasburg@gmail.com.
« TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, July 24 (Previous News)
(Next News) Front Range Action Day for Ozone »
Related News
Front Range Action Day for Ozone
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council haveRead More
Single lane Hwy. 36 closures expected in ‘Burg and Byers most of week
Concrete curb and gutter work along Highway 36 in both Strasburg and Byers is expectedRead More