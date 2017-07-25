Single lane Hwy. 36 closures expected in ‘Burg and Byers most of week

| July 24, 2017

Concrete curb and gutter work along Highway 36 in both Strasburg and Byers is expected to result in intermittent single-lane closures in both communities this week.

Jackhammer crews were out in force this morning and midday demolishing existing sidewalk and drainage channels and similar work is expected from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, July 28, on both sides of the highway. No work is slated for the weekend.

For project information, call (303)317-2112 or e-mail US36Strasburg@gmail.com.

