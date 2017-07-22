SCAM ALERT
BREAKING NEWS:
Scam Alert
announcement from
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office
We have again received reports of a phone scam where the scammers are calling and claiming to be deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. They are using the names of actual employees of the sheriff’s office they get from our website and social media accounts. The callers say there is a warrant for your arrest, for something like missing Jury Duty, and you need to buy “Green Dot Cards” to pay a bond up to $5000.00 to remove the warrant and avoid arrest. The victim is asked to read the card numbers over the phone and the cards are drained.
No one from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will ever call and request money to avoid immediate arrest.
If you are ever suspicious of a phone call where someone is asking for money, personal identifying information, or financial information, please call the Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office also provides a warrant search on our website at http://adamssheriff.org/ and on our smart phone app available in the app store and on Google Play just search Adams County Sheriff CO.
