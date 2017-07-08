DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have reinstated outfielder Gerardo Parra from the 10-day disabled list (right quad strain) and have optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A Albuquerque.

· Parra, 30, was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 7 with a strained right quad … is batting .318 (47-for-148) with 23 runs, six doubles, six home runs, 28 RBI and six walks in 49 games with Colorado this season … over his last 20 games prior to being placed on the disabled list, was batting .396 (21-for-53) with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI … with runners in scoring position is batting .432 (16-for-37) … in 1,139 career games with Arizona (2009-14), Milwaukee (2014-15), Baltimore (2015) and Colorado (2016-17), has batted .276 (1,060-for-3,842) with 497 runs, 215 doubles, 40 triples, 69 home runs, 378 RBI, 247 walks and 75 stolen bases. Parra Stats

· Tauchman, 26, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque June 27 and made his Major League debut that night … in seven games with the Rockies, went 2-for-9 (.222) with one RBI, three walks and one strikeout … recorded his first Major League hit June 28 at San Francisco … has played in 70 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season and has batted .313 (81-for-259) with 50 runs, 14 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 55 RBI, 27 walks and 11 stolen bases. Tauchman Stats

The Rockies have 39 players on their 40-man roster.