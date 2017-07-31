Use of online services highly encouraged

LAKEWOOD — Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices will be open on Monday, July 31; however, customers should be prepared for possible service delays.

18 online services (examples listed below) at Please note that our new Colorado DRIVES system is not affected by these technical issues, so online services remain available. Customers are encouraged to use our(examples listed below) at mydmv.colorado.gov

· Renew a driver license or ID

· Schedule an appointment

· Renew vehicle registration

· Request a driver record

· Change driver license or ID address

· Pay eligible citation(s)

· Pay reinstatement fee

· View/submit a DOT medical certificate

DMV offices could continue to experience technical issues, which could affect the ability to issue driver licenses, identification cards and instruction permits.

The Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) worked with vendor partners throughout the weekend to diagnose and troubleshoot the issue, and continue to work to implement a solution. Changes were made to the network devices that facilitate communication between the systems and applications that support the Department of Revenue. The team will be on standby Monday morning to provide support, if needed.

The implementation of these technological improvements will provide Colorado with substantial long term benefit, despite the inconveniences experienced during the transition.

The DMV, along with OIT, appreciates the public’s patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Colorado Department of Revenue is dedicated to providing quality service to our customers in fulfillment of our fiduciary and statutory responsibilities, while instilling public confidence through professional and responsive employees.