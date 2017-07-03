MCC Observes Independence Day

| July 2, 2017

Morgan Community College

announces

Fourth of July Schedule

FORT MORGAN — Morgan Community College (MCC) and its centers will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, with no classes scheduled in observance of Independence Day.

The Limon Center office will be closed on Monday, July 3; however classes will meet as scheduled. The Burlington Center office will be open on Monday, July 3 from 12-5 p.m., and classes will meet as scheduled. All locations will reopen on Wednesday, July 5.

In addition, the bookstore will be closed June 27 through June 30 for inventory.

