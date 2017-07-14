A property tax exemption for 2017, payable in 2018, is available to qualifying senior citizens and surviving spouses of seniors who previously qualified. The program also is available to qualified disabled veterans.

“I’m happy to announce that the State has once again funded the Senior Property Tax Exemption program,” said County Assessor Marc Scott. “For those who apply and qualify, it is a great program to offer some property tax relief for our seniors and disabled veteran populations. I encourage citizens to apply and to call our office if they have any questions. We are always happy to help.”

For those who qualify, 50 percent of the first $200,000 of actual value of the applicant’s primary residence is exempted. The State of Colorado will reimburse the County Treasurer for the lost revenue.

Completed applications should be submitted to the County Assessor on or before July 15 of the year for which the exemption is requested. The Assessor is authorized to accept late applications until Aug. 15; however, applicants will not have appeal rights for applications filed after July 15. Applications will not be accepted after Aug. 15.

Once you apply, the Assessor’s Office will keep your application on file so there is no need to re-apply. To qualify for the property tax exemption:

The qualifying senior must be at least 65 years old on Jan. 1 of the year in which he or she applies;

The qualifying senior must be the owner of record and must have been the owner of record for at least 10 consecutive years prior to January 1;

The qualifying senior must occupy the property as his or her primary residence and must have done so for at least 10 consecutive years prior to January 1.

Two application forms exist for the senior property tax exemption.

The short form is intended for applicants who meet each of the eligibility requirements. The long form is intended for applicants who are surviving spouses of eligible senior citizens and for applicants who may qualify under exceptions to basic requirements. Both application forms are available from the Arapahoe County Assessor.

For more information about the senior property tax exemption program, visit the Arapahoe County Assessor website at: http://bit.ly/seniortaxexempt.

Assessor staff is available 7:30a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to answer any questions. To reach the Assessor’s Office, call 303-795-4600 or email *protected email* .

Applications can be emailed to Assessor@arapahoegov.com, faxed to 303-797-1295, or mailed or dropped off in person to the Assessor’s Office two locations:

Arapahoe County Administration Building, 5334 S. Prince St, Littleton, 80120

Arapahoe Altura Plaza 15400 E. 14th Pl. Suite 500, Aurora, 80011.

For more information about the property tax exemption for disabled veterans, visit the Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs website at http://bit.ly/CODVAtaxexempt or call their office at 303-284-6077.