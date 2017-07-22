FWD.US Statement

for

DREAM ACT

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, FWD.us President Todd Schulte released the following statement on the introduction of a bipartisan DREAM Act by Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin, which would allow hardworking young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors to apply for legal status and eventual citizenship if they meet certain educational or military requirements, successfully pass a background check, and remain in good legal standing:

We applaud Senators Graham and Durbin for introducing vital legislation to protect Dreamers at this crucial time, when nearly 800,000 hardworking young immigrants are facing the imminent threat of deportation with the DACA program under attack. The DREAM Act would allow these impressive individuals – many of whom only know the United States as home – to live, work, study, and serve in our military free from the fear of deportation, continuing to contribute to our communities and our economy. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle consistently support protecting Dreamers, and the overwhelming majority of Americans agrees with them. Dreamers add billions in GDP growth to our economy, creating jobs and raising wages for U.S. citizens, and providing a pathway to legal status for them will make everyone safer by bringing people out of the shadows and allowing law enforcement to focus their limited time and enforcement resources on true public safety threats. We urge Senator Graham’s and Senator Durbin’s colleagues to join them to protect Dreamers and pass this critically important legislation immediately.

Polling Data for DACA and Dreamers support is at an all-time high, with more than 70% of registered voters supporting keeping DACA. Interestingly, that figure increases to 75% support when respondents are told that President Trump has continued this program, including 78% support among Republicans. Additionally, more than 81% of all voters believe that undocumented immigrants should be able to earn a pathway to citizenship if they can complete an application process and pass a background check. These findings reinforce polling from earlier this year, showing that 75% of Trump voters want legal status for Dreamers.

About

FWD.us is a bipartisan organization started by key leaders in the tech and business community to promote policies to keep the United States competitive in a global economy, starting with commonsense immigration reform and criminal justice reform.