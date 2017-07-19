BENNETT — State Highway 79 immediately north of the Bennett train tracks is expected to be shut down to through-traffic for much of this week as a stretch of the road is replaced.

A foreman with the road crew was heard telling commuters at midday today (Tuesday, July 18) that the work is likely “to take a few days” and that “we’ll be out of your hair as quickly as we can make it happen.”

The road is closed from the Highway 36 intersection to the west and Old Victory Road to the east. The detour includes Old Victory to Colfax (or Highway 36) and back west towards Lady Bird Hill. The extra travel has added a delay to local farmers with wheat coming from north of Bennett and Strasburg being delivered to the elevator in Bennett.