Paving to close single lane of Highway 36 July 10-14

| July 7, 2017

Next week’s road crew activity between Strasburg and Byers will take place exclusively along County Road.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 10-14, the eastbound lane of County Road 2 will be closed for paving. Flaggers will be present to guide one-way traffic through the closures.

For project information, call (303)317-2112 or e-mail US36Strasburg@gmail.com.

