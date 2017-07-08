Paving to close single lane of Highway 36 July 10-14
Next week’s road crew activity between Strasburg and Byers will take place exclusively along County Road.
From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 10-14, the eastbound lane of County Road 2 will be closed for paving. Flaggers will be present to guide one-way traffic through the closures.
For project information, call (303)317-2112 or e-mail US36Strasburg@gmail.com.
