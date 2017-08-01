The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Light winds, increasing sunshine, and hot temperatures will lead to increased ozone concentrations.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017.



http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o'clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 31, 2017, is 47 which indicates Good ozone air quality. It was recorded by the RFN ambient ozone monitor.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o'clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 31, 2017, is 52 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the ADM ambient monitor. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Monday, July 31, 2017, 2:20 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Monday and Tuesday. Concentrations of ozone in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups are possible in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area on Monday; and in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area and northward along the Front Range to Fort Collins on Tuesday. In these areas active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 8 PM on Monday and Tuesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday, however localized areas of Moderate concentrations are possible near heavy industrial areas.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Visibility on Tuesday is expected to be Good to Moderate.