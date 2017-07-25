The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Light winds and hot temperatures will allow ozone to reach significant concentrations.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 24, 2017, is 74 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the CHAT ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 24, 2017, is 37 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the FTCF ambient monitor.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Monday, July 24, 2017, 2:25 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Monday, and in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday. Concentrations of ozone in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category are most likely in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area and northward along the Front Range to Fort Collins. In these areas active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion between noon and 8 PM on Monday. Moderate concentrations of ozone are expected throughout the Colorado Front Range region on Tuesday. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 10 PM on Tuesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Visibility on Tuesday is expected to be Moderate to Poor in the morning, improving to Good to Moderate in the afternoon.