The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Hot temperatures and early daytime sunshine will allow ozone to reach significant concentrations.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 20, 2017, is 54 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the RFN ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 20, 2017, is 35 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the SWAN ambient monitor.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, July 20, 2017, 2:35 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Thursday and Friday. Ozone concentrations in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category are most likely in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area and northward along the Front Range Urban Corridor to Greeley, on Thursday. Concentrations in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category are expected to be mainly confined to locations in the Denver Metro area on Friday. In these areas, active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion between noon and 8 PM on Thursday and Friday. Moderate concentrations of ozone are expected elsewhere throughout the Colorado Front Range region on Thursday and Friday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Visibility on Friday is expected to be Good to Moderate.