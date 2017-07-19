The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Hot summer temperatures and light to moderate winds will allow ozone to reach significant concentrations.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 18, 2017, is 54 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the RFN ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 18, 2017, is 40 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the LNGM ambient monitor.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Tuesday. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups concentrations are most likely in the southern and southwestern suburbs of the Denver Metro Area. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas from noon to 10 PM on Tuesday. Moderate concentrations of ozone are expected on Wednesday throughout the Front Range Region.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visibility on Wednesday is expected to be Good to Moderate.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 2:20 PM MDT

Light to moderate smoke is possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.