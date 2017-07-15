The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Hot and dry conditions with upslope winds will allow ozone concentrations to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Friday and Saturday. Highest levels will be from the southern and western suburbs of the Denver Metro Area north to Ft. Collins and Greeley.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 14, 2017, is 61 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the RFN ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 14, 2017, is 51 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the LNGM ambient monitor. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, July 14, 2017, 2:00 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday and Saturday. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups concentrations are most likely in the southern and western suburbs of the Denver Metro Area northward to Ft. Collins and Greeley. High-moderate levels are expected throughout the Front Range. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas from noon to 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday. Moderate concentrations are expected throughout the Front Range. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Friday and Saturday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Visibility on Saturday is expected to be Moderate to Poor.