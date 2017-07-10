The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Light winds and hot temperatures will allow ozone to reach significant concentrations.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 10, 2017, is 77 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the MAN ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 10, 2017, is 51 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the SWAN ambient monitor. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Monday, July 10, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Monday, and in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday. Concentrations of ozone in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are likely on Monday throughout the Colorado Front Range, including Fort Collins, Greeley, the Denver Metro area, and Colorado Springs. In these areas active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion until 8 PM on Monday. Moderate concentrations of ozone are expected throughout the Front Range region on Tuesday. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, particularly between noon and 10 PM on Tuesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Monday and Tuesday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely within the Denver Metro area, yet are possible statewide. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in the Denver Metro area on Monday and Tuesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Visibility on Tuesday is expected to be Moderate to Poor in the morning, improving to Good to Moderate in the afternoon.