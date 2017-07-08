The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Warm temperatures, sunny skies, and light winds, along with smoke transported from wildfires across the Rocky Mountains will promote increased ozone formation across the Front Range. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions are most likely for the southern and western suburbs of the Denver Metro Area.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 7, 2017, is 58 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the CHAT ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 7, 2017, is 57 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the SWAN ambient monitor. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, July 7, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday and Saturday. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups concentrations most likely from the southern and western suburbs of the Denver Metro area. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas between noon and 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range Friday and Saturday. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Friday and Saturday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Visibility on Saturday is expected be Moderate to Poor.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Friday, July 7, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Smoke from the 1000 acre Gutzler fire, located in Eagle County, approximately 13 miles southwest of Kremmling, and the 84 acre Peak 2 fire, located in Summit County, approximately 2 miles south of Frisco is effecting Vail, Eagle, Edwards, Copper Mountain, Frisco, Breckenridge, Heeney and Radium, as well as nearby locations in or around the vicinity. Winds will be light and variable at these fires on Friday; however, some shower and thunderstorm activity could develop, producing erratic and gusty winds. These winds could increase fire activity and send smoke in any direction through Friday evening. Overnight Friday night and early Saturday morning, smoke will likely settle into the various drainages and valleys of central Colorado. Moderate to heavy smoke will be possible at times in those locations, including Eagle, Summit, and southern portions of Grand Counties.

The 689 acre East Rim wildfire is located in northwestern Delores County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Dove Creek. Winds at the fire on Friday will be out of the east, shifting to west and southwest in the afternoon. Smoke from this fire will likely be transported to the west and then north of the fire on Friday afternoon. The heaviest smoke will likely remain confined to rural portions of Delores County. Isolated thunderstorms are possible near the fire Friday afternoon, which could produce erratic winds and send smoke in any direction. Overnight, light drainage winds may allow smoke to reach lower terrain, immediately below the fire, most likely affecting locations within the Delores River drainage near Delores Canyon.

The 8000 acre Peekaboo wildfire is located in northwestern Moffat County, approximately 44 miles northwest of Maybell. Winds at the fire are expected to be out of the west on Friday afternoon and evening. Smoke from this fire will likely remain in the general vicinity of the fire; however, dependent on fire activity, light to moderate smoke aloft could be transported east and southeast of the fire. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible near the fire Friday afternoon, which could produce erratic winds and send smoke in any direction. Overnight, light drainage winds may allow smoke to reach lower terrain, immediately below the fire, most likely affecting locations within the Vermillion Creek and Green River drainages near the State line.

The 460 acre Mill Creek wildfire is located in Routt County, approximately 15 miles northeast of Hayden. Winds at the fire on Friday will be primarily out of the west. Smoke is possible for locations to the east of the fire through Friday afternoon, keeping smoke mainly in rural parts of Routt County. Thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening could also produce gusty, erratic winds at times and send smoke in any direction. Overnight, areas of moderate to perhaps heavy smoke will likely remain in rural parts of Routt county along the Mill Creek drainage, and move in a southwesterly direction.

The 1306 acre Keystone fire is located in south-central Wyoming approximately 35 miles southwest of Laramie. Winds at the fire on Friday will be out of a southeasterly direction; however smoke aloft near the fire will likely be transported southeastward, perhaps bringing periods of smoke into Larimer County and Rocky Mountain National Park. Overnight, smoke will likely be confined to locations close to the fire in south-central Wyoming.

Light to moderate smoke is also possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.

What if there is a wildfire or smoke in your area?

The focus of the Colorado Smoke Outlook is on large fires (e.g., greater than 100 acres in size). Nevertheless, smoke from smaller fires, prescribed fires, and/or smoke from new fires not yet known to CDPHE air quality meteorologists may cause locally heavy smoke. If there is smoke in your neighborhood, see the public health recommendations below.