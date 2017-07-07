The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

High temperatures, ample sunshine, and stagnant winds will allow ozone production to increase providing high enough concentrations to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 6, 2017, is 83 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the AURE ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 6, 2017, is 52 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the LNGM ambient monitor. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, July 6, 2017, 2:15 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Thursday and Friday. Moderate conditions are expected throughout the Front Range, with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups concentrations most likely from the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area northward along the foothills to Greeley. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas between noon and 10 PM on Thursday and Friday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range Thursday and Friday. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Thursday and Friday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Visibility on Friday is expected be Moderate to Poor.



COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Thursday, July 6, 2017, 2:15 PM MDT

Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

Issued for Eagle, Summit, and southern portions of Grand Counties.

Issued at 3:00 PM MDT, Thursday, July 6, 2017

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Eagle, Summit, and southern portions of Grand Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Vail, Eagle, Edwards, Copper Mountain, Frisco, Breckenridge, Heeney and Radium.

Advisory in Effect: 3:00 PM MDT, Thursday, July 6, 2017 to 9:00 AM MDT, Friday, July 7, 2017.

Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Outlook: The wind has generally been calm near the Gutzler and Peak 2 fires on Thursday, however some shower and thunderstorm activity has developed with erratic and gusty winds. These winds could increase fire activity and send smoke in any direction through Thursday evening. Overnight Thursday night and early Friday morning, smoke will likely settle into the various drainages and valleys of central Colorado. Moderate to heavy smoke will be possible at times in those locations.

Other Fires:

The 300 acre East Rim wildfire is located in northwestern Delores County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Dove Creek. Winds at the fire on Thursday will be out of a southeast, shifting to northeast overnight. Smoke from this fire will likely be transported to the northwest of the fire on Thursday afternoon. The heaviest smoke will likely remain confined to rural portions of Delores County. Isolated thunderstorms are possible near the fire Thursday afternoon, which could produce erratic winds and send smoke in any direction. Overnight, light drainage winds may allow smoke to reach lower terrain, immediately below the fire, most likely affecting locations within the Delores River drainage near Delores Canyon.

The 4200 acre Peekaboo wildfire is located in northwestern Moffat County, approximately 44 miles northwest of Maybell. Winds at the fire are expected to be out of the west on Thursday afternoon and evening. Smoke from this fire will likely remain in the general vicinity of the fire. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible near the fire Thursday afternoon, which could produce erratic winds and send smoke in any direction. Overnight, light drainage winds may allow smoke to reach lower terrain, immediately below the fire, most likely affecting locations within the Vermillion Creek and Green River drainages near the State line.

The 452 acre Mill Creek wildfire is located in Routt County, approximately 15 miles northeast of Hayden. Winds at the fire on Thursday will be primarily out of the west. Smoke is possible for locations to the east of the fire through Thursday afternoon, keeping smoke mainly in rural parts of Routt County. Thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening could also produce gusty, erratic winds at times and send smoke in any direction. Overnight, areas of moderate to perhaps heavy smoke will likely remain in rural parts of Routt county along the Mill Creek drainage, and move in a southwesterly direction.

The 376 acre Keystone fire is located in south-central Wyoming approximately 35 miles southwest of Laramie. Winds at the fire on Thursday will be out of a southwesterly direction, however winds have been aloft near the fire, and will likely transport any smoke eastward, perhaps bringing periods of smoke into Larimer County. Overnight, smoke will likely be confined to locations close to the fire in south-central Wyoming.

Light to moderate smoke is also possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.

What if there is a wildfire or smoke in your area?

The focus of the Colorado Smoke Outlook is on large fires (e.g., greater than 100 acres in size). Nevertheless, smoke from smaller fires, prescribed fires, and/or smoke from new fires not yet known to CDPHE air quality meteorologists may cause locally heavy smoke. If there is smoke in your neighborhood, see the public health recommendations below.

Public health recommendations for areas affected by smoke: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Fine particulates may reach the Unhealthy category where smoke is heavy. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. IF VISIBILITY IS LESS THAN 5 MILES IN SMOKE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, SMOKE HAS REACHED LEVELS THAT ARE UNHEALTHY.



Summer Ozone Program

For an AQI value that considers all pollutants, please click here .

Ground-level ozone is a summertime air pollution problem that is created when other pollutants from sources like vehicle exhaust, paints, degreasing agents and cleaning fluids react with sunlight. Exposure to ground-level ozone can cause acute respiratory problems, reduced lung capacity and inflammation of lung tissues and can trigger asthma attacks.

Ground-level ozone should not be confused with the protective stratospheric ozone layer miles above the Earth’s surface. This naturally-occurring ozone layer protects the Earth’s surface from excessive ultra-violet radiation.

Do your share and be a part of the solution to the Denver-metropolitan area’s summertime air pollution problems. These easy strategies will help reduce the harmful vapors that react in sunlight to create summertime air pollution:

At Home:

Tightly cap all solvents (paint thinners and strippers, degreasers, and some cleaning products). Solvents contain pollution-causing vapors. Postpone painting, stripping and refinishing projects to avoid the morning and mid-day summertime heat. Better yet, wait until the Fall or Spring. Use water-based products (paints, stains and sealants).

In the Yard:

Delay mowing your lawn to another day. Don’t mow, let it grow! Avoid using high-emitting, gasoline-powered yard equipment. Electric alternatives are an efficient, environmentally-friendly alternative. Use an electric starter or a “charcoal chimney” to start your barbeque grill. Lighter fluid contains a lot of harmful vapors that escape into our air and contribute to summertime air pollution.

On the Go:

Stop at the click when refueling your car. Overfilling your tank often results in fuel spills and always allows unnecessary pollution-causing vapors to escape into our air. Refuel in the evenings after dusk. By refueling after the sun goes down, fuel vapors do not have as much of a chance to “cook” in the mid-day sun and become harmful ground-level ozone. Maintain your vehicle. A poorly-maintained vehicle can pollute as much as 25 times more than a well-maintained one.

To learn more about the summer ozone program, visit:

http://www.SimpleStepsBetterAir.org