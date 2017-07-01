FOOD RECALL: Pueblo Green Chili

| July 1, 2017

Chili Sauce by Par’s Natural Foods – possible Clostridium botulinum

Product name:  Pueblo Green Chili Sauce in 16-ounce and 32-ounce glass jars, all “best by” dates

Reason for recall: Possible contamination with Clostridium botulinum and botulism toxin

Distribution: Colorado, nationwide and Internet sales

For More Information visit Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

 

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

 

Colorado News, Food Recalls, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

FOOD RECALL: Pueblo Green Chili

Chili Sauce by Par’s Natural Foods – possible Clostridium botulinum Product name:  Pueblo Green Chili SauceRead More

Adams State Announces Tuition Rates

ALAMOSA — Undergraduate students at Adams State University will not see a tuition increase nextRead More

  • Anythink libraries announcement

  • Colorado State Fair Announces Concerts & Ticket Sales

  • Colorado Corn District Meetings Today & Tomorrow

  • Open Spaces to host Bike to Work Day station at Arapahoe Road Trailhead

  • CDOT, expanding bus service with ticket agreement with bus company

  • HIGH SCHOOLS SEEKING OFFICIALS

  • DENVER’S FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

  • Roadway Alert!

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: