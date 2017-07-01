FOOD RECALL: Pueblo Green Chili
Chili Sauce by Par’s Natural Foods – possible Clostridium botulinum
Product name: Pueblo Green Chili Sauce in 16-ounce and 32-ounce glass jars, all “best by” dates
Reason for recall: Possible contamination with Clostridium botulinum and botulism toxin
Distribution: Colorado, nationwide and Internet sales
For More Information visit Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« Adams State Announces Tuition Rates (Previous News)
Related News
FOOD RECALL: Pueblo Green Chili
Chili Sauce by Par’s Natural Foods – possible Clostridium botulinum Product name: Pueblo Green Chili SauceRead More
Adams State Announces Tuition Rates
ALAMOSA — Undergraduate students at Adams State University will not see a tuition increase nextRead More