Colorado State Patrol Seeking Witnesses of Fatal Crash

Last night, at approximately 11:57 p.m. Colorado State Troopers responded to a crash in Arapahoe County

Upon arrival, troopers were able to determine that a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on E. Orchard Rd. approaching S. Genoa St. at a high rate of speed. A 2011 Audi A4 was northbound on S. Genoa St. at E. Orchard Rd. making a left turn onto westbound E. Orchard Rd. when its left side was struck by the front of the eastbound Hyundai. Both vehicles rotated counter clockwise and traveled toward the northeast portion of the intersection. The Audi came to rest on the sidewalk facing north and the Hyundai came to rest blocking the westbound lanes facing east. It is believed, at this time, that the Hyundai disregarded a red light, however this is still under investigation.

The driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai, Christopher Tetley, a 24 year old male of Aurora, was transported to Parker Adventist Hospital with Serious Injuries. Alcohol is being suspected on the part of Mr. Tetley. The driver of the Audi, a juvenile male of Aurora, was transported to The Medical Center of Aurora, before being flown to Swedish Medical Center with serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a juvenile male of Aurora, was transported to The Medical Center of Aurora with serious injuries. The unrestrained rear seat passenger, a juvenile female of La Veta, was transported to Parker Adventist Hospital where she died.

If you may have witnessed or have any details that may assist the Colorado State Patrol please call 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1C-17-2332

This incident remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

Aerial Map of Fatal Crash Location

