CLIF BUILDER’S bars recalled due to undeclared nuts
Company name: CLIF Bar & Company of Emeryville, California
Product names:
|
CLIF® BUILDER’S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint
|
24MAR16M
|
08FEB18M
|
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack
|
31MAY16M
|
15OCT17M
|
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count
|
05APR16M3
|
23APR18M3
Reason for recall: Possible undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts
Distribution: Nationwide at retail stores and online
