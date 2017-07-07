CLIF BUILDER’S bars recalled due to undeclared nuts

| July 6, 2017

CLIF BUILDER’S bars recalled due to undeclared nuts

 

 

Company name: CLIF Bar & Company of Emeryville, California

 

Product names:   

CLIF® BUILDER’S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint

24MAR16M

08FEB18M

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack

31MAY16M

15OCT17M

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack
CLIF® BUILDER’S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count
CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack
CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack
CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count
CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack

05APR16M3

23APR18M3

 

Reason for recall:  Possible undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts

 

Distribution: Nationwide at retail stores and online

 

http://www.clifbar.com/text/june-2017-recall

