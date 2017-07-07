CLIF BUILDER’S bars recalled due to undeclared nuts

Company name: CLIF Bar & Company of Emeryville, California

Product names:

CLIF® BUILDER’S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint 24MAR16M 08FEB18M CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack 31MAY16M 15OCT17M CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack

CLIF® BUILDER’S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack 05APR16M3 23APR18M3

Reason for recall: Possible undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts

Distribution: Nationwide at retail stores and online

http://www.clifbar.com/text/june-2017-recall