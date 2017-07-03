Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced June 12 a final agreement to end the 13-year ban on U.S. beef imports into China.

The nation has been negotiating with China to lift the ban for several months now.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., has lobbied for new trade opportunities for Colorado’s farmers and ranchers. He recently spoke on the Senate floor about the agriculture crisis in America and explained how an increase in trade will benefit Colorado’s agriculture community.

“I am continuing to urge the Trump Administration to explore new trade opportunities for America’s agriculture community in Asia, and this is an important step forward,” Gardner said. “Colorado’s farmers and ranchers will see positive economic gains from this decision.”

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout