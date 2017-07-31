LAKEWOOD — Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Michael Rankin welcomes Colorado Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne and other honored guests at a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the CBI on the West Steps of the Capitol Building (200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO) beginning at 10:00 am on August 1, 2017. In addition to a handful of speakers at the celebration, a proclamation signed by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will be read at the event.

Please join the CBI, as the staff honors five decades of dedicated service in the State of Colorado.

What: CBI’s 50th Anniversary Ceremony

When: August 1, 2017—10:00 am-10:30 am

Where: West Steps of the State Capitol Building—200 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80203

Who: Colorado Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne, Colorado Department of Public Safety Deputy Executive Director Bec Spiess & CBI Director Michael Rankin