Burn bans announced in Adams, Arapahoe counties

| July 6, 2017

Both the Adams and Arapahoe county sheriff’s offices announced earlier today (Thursday, July 6) that open burning in unincorporated areas is banned until further notice.

Control burn permits approved prior to today’s announcement are no longer valid.

Violations of the ban can result in fines between $500 and $1,000, depending on how many previous violations have occurred.

Abnormally hot, dry and windy conditions have led to the decision.

Residents are urged to contact their local fire jurisdiction for more information.

 

 

