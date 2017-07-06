Need Help Filing for VA Benefits?

Veterans Services Office staff, from both Adams and Arapahoe counties, will be at the American Legion Post No. 160 in Byers, Thursday, July 13, to assist residents, who served in U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents, with filing claims for Veterans Affairs benefits.

Officers will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can assist with eligibility determinations and applications for Veterans Affairs burial and survivor benefits, nonservice- connected pension, service-connected disability compensation, education programs and health care enrollment.

There is no fee for the services provided. Officers will have resources available including informational materials and applications needed to start the process.

When: Thursday, July 13 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post No. 160, 278 W Front St., Byers, CO 80103

What To Bring

Discharge or separation papers (DD214 or equivalent) Service Treatment Records if they are in your possession Medical evidence (doctor & hospital reports)



For more information, call (303)738-8045 for Arapahoe County, or (303)227-2107 for Adams County.

ABOUT

Adams & Arapahoe County Veterans Service Offices assist County residents who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, widows of Veterans and Veterans dependents to obtain any and all Veterans Administration benefits for which they may be eligible. All services provided are free of charge.

Adams County Veterans Service Office provides assistance to Veterans and their dependents for claims including:

Service-Connected Disability

Non-service Connected Pension

Compensation Claims Process

Survivor Benefits

Burial Benefits

VA Health Care Enrollment

Education Benefits

VA Pension

Service-Connected Disability Compensation

Survivor Benefits

VA Healthcare Enrollment

