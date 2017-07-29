Arapahoe County Fair Taking Added Safety Precautions
Arapahoe County Fair has a similar ride to the one at the Ohio State Fair, the Freak Out. The Freak Out ride will not run during the Fair out of respect and while the investigation in Ohio is underway.
The safety of our fairgoers is our number one priority. We are working closely with the State of Colorado on the safety of all our carnival rides. The State inspector has shut down this ride and all similar rides. Additionally, the state inspected all of our carnival rides this afternoon before the carnival opened.
Crabtree Amusements, the carnival provider for the Fair, takes safety seriously. They have installed additional safety measures beyond what is regulated, including additional lap seat belts. Crabtree will also be performing inspections before opening each day and will not only review the daily checklist but also the weekly and monthly inspection items.
Arapahoe County Fair staff also do additional safety and security training before the Fair to ensure a safe and fun experience for everyone.
The Arapahoe County Fair is July 27 – 30 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, 80016, just east of E-470. Schedule and ticket information available at www.arapahoecountyfair.com.
