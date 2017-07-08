BRIGHTON — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Manuel Joseph Romero, 33, who is being sought for failing to comply with conditions of bond.

Romero was out on bond awaiting trial for charges of aggravated assault on a Peace Officer, dangerous drugs and possession of a weapon by a previous offender stemming from an incident in Northglenn when the sheriff’s office was informed of removal of his court-mandated ankle monitor.

Romero is described at 5’7″ tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

People with information on Romero’s location are urged to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (303)288-1535. Residents are asked to not approach or address Romero but call authorities instead.