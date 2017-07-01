ALAMOSA — Undergraduate students at Adams State University will not see a tuition increase next year and most fees will hold steady.

The announcement was made during the University’s board of trustees June 22 meeting. The 2017-18 budget assumes comparable enrollment to last school year and State funding of almost $14.26 million.

The total cost of tuition, fees, room and board per semester for undergraduate Colorado residents will be $8,935, an increase of $183, or 2 percent over last year. The semester total for out-of-state undergraduates will also increase by 2 percent, to $11,946.

The lone increases are in the capital fee to support campus improvements and in board.

It was very important for us to minimize cost increases for our students, many of whom have low income backgrounds. – said Adams State President Beverlee J. McClure

Adams State has the highest proportion of low-income students — 51 percent — among Colorado’s four-year institutions. Its student body is also the most diverse — 45 percent identifying as minorities.

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout