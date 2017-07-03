Adams County Stars & Stripes Event Details

| July 2, 2017

Adams County

announces 

July 4th Celebration

BRIGHTON — Adams County will host its Stars & Stripes event Monday, July 3, starting at 4 p.m., at Adams County Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton.

The Independence Day celebration includes live music from the Kory Brunson Band and Crash Dadeez, family-friendly activities, food vendors, a beer garden, and a musical fireworks display. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and end at approximately 10 p.m.

Stars & Stripes will include a Children’s Fun Zone with an inflatable human foosball, a large slide and bounce house, human gyroscope balls, and hamster balls. Attendees can also play volleyball, horseshoes and disc golf. Parking is free.

Visitors are asked to leave pets and fireworks at home.

For more information, visit adamscountyfair.com or call (303)637-8000.

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Adams County Stars & Stripes Event Details

Adams County announces  July 4th Celebration BRIGHTON — Adams County will host its Stars &Read More

MCC Observes Independence Day

Morgan Community College announces Fourth of July Schedule FORT MORGAN — Morgan Community College (MCC) andRead More

  • FOOD RECALL: Pueblo Green Chili

  • Adams State Announces Tuition Rates

  • Anythink libraries announcement

  • Colorado State Fair Announces Concerts & Ticket Sales

  • Colorado Corn District Meetings Today & Tomorrow

  • Open Spaces to host Bike to Work Day station at Arapahoe Road Trailhead

  • CDOT, expanding bus service with ticket agreement with bus company

  • HIGH SCHOOLS SEEKING OFFICIALS

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: