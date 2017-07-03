Adams County

announces

July 4th Celebration

BRIGHTON — Adams County will host its Stars & Stripes event Monday, July 3, starting at 4 p.m., at Adams County Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton.

The Independence Day celebration includes live music from the Kory Brunson Band and Crash Dadeez, family-friendly activities, food vendors, a beer garden, and a musical fireworks display. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and end at approximately 10 p.m.

Stars & Stripes will include a Children’s Fun Zone with an inflatable human foosball, a large slide and bounce house, human gyroscope balls, and hamster balls. Attendees can also play volleyball, horseshoes and disc golf. Parking is free.

Visitors are asked to leave pets and fireworks at home.

For more information, visit adamscountyfair.com or call (303)637-8000.

