SMALL BUSINESS INDUSTRY DAY

presented by

Aerospace & Defense Industry Leaders

Small Businesses Are Encouraged to Attend

DENVER — The Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) are proud to once again present the Aerospace and Defense Small Business Industry Day with a welcome address from Colorado Lt. Governor Donna Lynne on Aug. 2, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Sheraton Denver West Hotel in Lakewood.

Small Businesses, especially disadvantaged businesses, veteran-owned businesses, minority and women-owned businesses, and HUBZone firms, interested in working with aerospace prime contractors and/or the federal government should plan to attend this event.

The fair was an incredible success for all Colorado businesses working in these advanced industries last year. This is the premier event for small businesses wanting to work in the 2nd largest aerospace industry in the country! — Tom Livingston, manager of Economic Development Services at Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation

WHY? Business advice. Networking. Colorado Aerospace Perspectives from Industry Leaders.

WHAT? The event will include informational sessions on the Colorado aerospace industry and related business topics, networking opportunities, and matchmaking with prime contractors for small businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with large industry companies, government procurement personnel and small business assistance organizations such as the Colorado Minority Business Office and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network.

WHO? Companies such as Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Teledyne Brown, Sierra Nevada, United Launch Alliance, Jacobs Engineering, PTAC, SBA, U.S Air Force will have representatives at the event available to answer specific questions about doing business with their respective organizations.

WHEN? Wed, August 2, 2017, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE? Sheraton Denver West Hotel, 360 Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80228

Gus Hernandez, owner and founder of DynAeroTech, plans to attend the event for a second time and encourages other small businesses to attend the event as well. By attending the event last year, Hernandez was able to build his business through various resources available at the event and creating partnerships with other small businesses.

As a small technology start-up, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and minority owned company, we are consistently challenged with being able to penetrate the Defense and Federal Government business opportunities, but since last year’s event we have been able to take advantage of partnering with various mid-size businesses on proposals, and engage with government contract specialists on our own prime proposals with the National Science Foundation, DOC-NOAA, NASA-Langely and recently DoD/USSOCOM. We highly recommend attendance to this event for any small business. — Gus Hernandez, owner and founder of DynAeroTech

Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation (Jeffco EDC) is an advocate for the county’s business community and is dedicated to building economic prosperity. Jeffco EDC promotes job creation by encouraging attraction, expansion and retention of business through:

Assisting with site selection

Identifying incentives

Connecting to workforce resources

Providing business and industry data

Jefferson County is home to some of the world’s most successful and diverse companies that are creating world-class technologies and products including Lockheed Martin, MillerCoors, Terumo BCT, Ball Corporation and Pilatus Business Aircraft. Learn more about Jeffco EDC here.

