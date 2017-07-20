TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR

| July 19, 2017

COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Here’s your opportunity to receive FOUR FREE TICKETS to the Demolition Derby on Friday, August 4. Be the first to comment with the correct answer to the following question:

What year was 4-H founded Nationwide, and in what year was it founded in Colorado?

WHEN: August 4, 2017

WHAT: The Demolition Derby

WHERE: 9755 Henderson Road • Brighton, CO 80601 • 303.637.8000

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAIR PLEASE VISIT: adamscountyfair.com 

