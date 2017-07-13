TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR
COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY!
JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Don’t miss the action at the 2017 Adams County Fair! You have a chance to win FOUR FREE TICKETS to see the PBR Professional Bull Riders event featuring Dan + Shay on Thursday, August 3. Be the first to comment with the correct answer to the following question:
Who was the 1972 Adams County Fair Queen?
WHEN: August 3, 2017
WHAT: Professional Bull Riding, featuring Dan + Shay
WHERE: 9755 Henderson Road • Brighton, CO 80601 • 303.637.8000
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAIR PLEASE VISIT: adamscountyfair.com
