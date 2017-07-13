TICKET GIVEAWAY: ADAMS COUNTY FAIR

| July 12, 2017

COMMENT BELOW TO ENTER TICKET GIVEAWAY!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Don’t miss the action at the 2017 Adams County Fair! You have a chance to win FOUR FREE TICKETS to see the PBR Professional Bull Riders event featuring Dan + Shay on Thursday, August 3. Be the first to comment with the correct answer to the following question:

Who was the 1972 Adams County Fair Queen?

 

WHEN: August 3, 2017

WHAT: Professional Bull Riding, featuring Dan + Shay

WHERE: 9755 Henderson Road • Brighton, CO 80601 • 303.637.8000

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE FAIR PLEASE VISIT: adamscountyfair.com 

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

