WEEKEND EVENT!!
Strasburg Firehouse Hosts a Unique Experience…
The Strasburg Fire Protection District will host an open house from 12-4 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at the Strasburg Firehouse. The event will feature a rescue scenario at 2 p.m. Also featured will be a command post, Flight for Life, and burn house for kids. Chili and sno-cones will be served.
Where: 56281 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg, CO
For more info, contact (303) 622-4814
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday June, 15 (Previous News)
(Next News) MLB ROCKIES DRAFT ON FINAL DAY »
Related News
Front Range – Action Day for Ozone
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council haveRead More
MLB ROCKIES DRAFT ON FINAL DAY
COLORADO ROCKIES SELECT 30 PLAYERS The Colorado Rockies concluded the final day of MajorRead More