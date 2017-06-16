WEEKEND EVENT!!

| June 15, 2017

Strasburg Firehouse Hosts a Unique Experience…

 

The Strasburg Fire Protection District will host an open house from 12-4 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at the Strasburg Firehouse. The event will feature a rescue scenario at 2 p.m. Also featured will be a command post, Flight for Life, and burn house for kids. Chili and sno-cones will be served.

Where: 56281 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg, CO

For more info, contact (303) 622-4814

 

