Brides Across America

Celebrates Our Heroes

A month-long celebration!

Brides Across America is proud of our men and women in uniform. During the month of July, we are honoring our heroes for their bravery and sacrifice for all of us.

Brides Across America will kick off its annual Operation Wedding Gown giveaway events in salons across the country. To further support our communities, Brides Across America will continue its efforts to include our First Responders by giving away more free wedding gowns to support our everyday heroes. Our partner salons will be celebrating with us all of July and gifting gowns valued up to $5,000 to our brides.

We had a wonderful experience. Without the help of a free wedding and gown from this program, we would not have been able to afford the wedding of our dreams. We were so surprised when we won at the Pittsburgh Penguins game! We are planning the destination wedding this summer. This will be one of the most memorable moments of our lives. –Nadine & Josh

The Kickoff for the Annual “Operation Gown Giveaway” Events

When: July 6 & 7

Where: Compleat Couture, 7562 S University Blvd. Centennial, CO 80122 (720) 287-4077 compleatcouture.com

Qualification & Registration:

For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event go to www.bridesacrossamerica.com. Military brides must bring proper identification along with deployment papers to be presented the day of the event. First Responders must bring a valid work ID the day of the event.

About

A national nonprofit, Brides Across America continues to honor our heroes by giving weddings and wedding gowns to our deserving military and making wedding dreams come true. Brides Across America has provided assistance to thousands of military couples since its inception in 2008. All donations that are received go directly to provide support to our couples. To date, Brides Across America, in collaboration with bridal salons, designers, and individual donations has been able to donate more than 20,000 wedding gowns and 20 weddings. Operation Wedding Gown has also made headlines when it was featured in PEOPLE magazine, Steve Harvey Show and honored at the White House.

Compleat Couture is operated by James Resource Network, a Colorado 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2005 to provide housing and supportive programs for single parent families who are experiencing a variety of challenges. In support of its mission, James Resource Network also operates She She’s Corner, an upscale resale boutique located in the same shopping center. Socially conscious and ecologically aware, Compleat Couture leverages years of bridal industry contacts and expertise to give customers access to glamorous gowns from generous donors, providing magic moments and the chance to shine inside and out as they celebrate milestones in their lives.

Serving Families who Serve Our Country

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout