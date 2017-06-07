TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, June 7

| June 7, 2017

HAPPY HUMP DAY!

DID YOU KNOW??? ALL ABOUT WEDNESDAY…. The name is derived from Old English Wōdnesdæg meaning Wooden’s Day, and Middle English Wednesdei, “day of Wodanaz.” In Latin, Wednesday translates to “day of Mercury.” Also known by the slang term, ‘Hump Day’ meaning by the end of the day you have successfully made it over the hump and are on the down slide to the weekend. Leaving the slang in the streets we take a look at the rich history of Wednesday, starting with the roots of from which it received its name – from the gods of Woden and Mercury.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck

    Bennett Community Center @12 p.m. Contact Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7-9 p.m.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Kaleidoscope of Wonder

    Kaleidoscopes can mesmerize and amaze as the simple rotation of a tube projects an infinite series of spectacular colored patterns and shifting images. Participants will discover the inner workings of a kaleidoscope, then build their own. 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY, 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org

  • Wild West Fun

    Kelver Library will open its summer reading program with a cattle rustler, a magical lasso, and two trick-performing border collies. Readers will saddle up to watch pups Joey and Sienna take on a “big, mean giant.” A Wild West obstacle course, trail mix and face-painting complete the fun. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. KELVER LIBRARY, 404 E. Front St., Byers, (303)822-9392, www.arapahoelibraries.org

     

