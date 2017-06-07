DID YOU KNOW??? ALL ABOUT WEDNESDAY…. The name is derived from Old English Wōdnesdæg meaning Wooden’s Day, and Middle English Wednesdei, “day of Wodanaz.” In Latin, Wednesday translates to “day of Mercury.” Also known by the slang term, ‘Hump Day’ meaning by the end of the day you have successfully made it over the hump and are on the down slide to the weekend. Leaving the slang in the streets we take a look at the rich history of Wednesday, starting with the roots of from which it received its name – from the gods of Woden and Mercury.