TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, June 28
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
Bennett Municipal Court
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck
Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.
Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.
Library News
Stuff to Stage
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Found objects and recycled materials of each child’s choice will form the foundation of a theatrical performance.
