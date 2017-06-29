TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, June 28

| June 28, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Bennett Municipal Court

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck

    Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m. 

Library News

  • Stuff to Stage

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Found objects and recycled materials of each child’s choice will form the foundation of a theatrical performance.

TODAY'S EVENTS – Wednesday, June 28

