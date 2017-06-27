TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, June 27
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
Bennett Board of Trustees
Work-study 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting 7 p.m. Town Hall, 355 Fourth St.
Library News
miniThinkers
Anythink Bennett @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children up to 4 years old can explore early literacy through interactive experiences like cooking, art and science. This special program will focus on diners.
Code It!
Anythink Bennett @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will to customize their own website.
