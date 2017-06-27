TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, June 27

| June 27, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Bennett Board of Trustees

    Work-study 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting 7 p.m. Town Hall, 355 Fourth St.

Library News

  • miniThinkers

    Anythink Bennett @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children up to 4 years old can explore early literacy through interactive experiences like cooking, art and science. This special program will focus on diners.

  • Code It!

    Anythink Bennett @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will to customize their own website.

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, June 27

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Bennett Board of Trustees Work-study 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting 7 p.m. Town Hall,Read More

HIGH SCHOOLS SEEKING OFFICIALS

Aurora, CO – Like every other state in the country, Colorado high school sports areRead More

  • DENVER’S FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, June 26

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, June 25

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, June 24

  • ATTN: WATKINS COMMUNITY

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, June 23

  • Roadway Alert!

  • NEW TOLL RATES PROPOSED: I-25 & US36 EXPRESS LANES

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: