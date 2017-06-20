TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday June, 20

| June 20, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • miniThinkers

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children up to 4 years old can explore early literacy through interactive experiences like cooking, art and science. This special program will focus on tourists.

  • Code It!

    Anythink Bennett library @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will learn to code apps.

  • Strasburg Seniors Comanche VIP Association

    Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 12 p.m.

  • Comanche Crossing Horsemen’s Association (general)

    Quint Valley, Byers @ 7 p.m.

