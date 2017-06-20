TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday June, 20
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
miniThinkers
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children up to 4 years old can explore early literacy through interactive experiences like cooking, art and science. This special program will focus on tourists.
-
Code It!
Anythink Bennett library @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will learn to code apps.
-
Strasburg Seniors Comanche VIP Association
Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 12 p.m.
-
Comanche Crossing Horsemen’s Association (general)
Quint Valley, Byers @ 7 p.m.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« Front Range – Action Day for Ozone (Previous News)
(Next News) Participation in Ag Census Urged »
Related News
Participation in Ag Census Urged
Agriculture is built on iconic images of golden fields and livestock grazing in the pastures,Read More
TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday June, 20
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? miniThinkers Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children up to 4 years oldRead More