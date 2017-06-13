TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, June 13

| June 13, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Free legal self-help clinic

    Anythink Bennett library @ 2 – 3:30 p.m. Via remote Internet access. Space limited. 

  • Final committee meeting for 2017 Strasburg Hometown Days

    Strasburg Presbyterian Church @ 7 p.m. to discuss Strasburg Hometown Days held Aug. 11-13 with theme of “Hometown Traditions.”

  • Bennett Board of Trustees

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m. 

  • Strasburg Sanitation & Water Board

    Valley Bank Community Room @ 7 p.m.

  • Order of the Eastern Star Hope Chapter No. 122.

    Bennett Eastern Star Hall @ 7:30 p.m. 575 Palmer Ave.

    Library News

  • miniThinkers

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children up to 4 years old can explore early literacy through interactive experiences like cooking, art and science. This special program will focus on heroes.

  • Code It!

    Anythink Bennett library @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will learn to design websites with CSS.

  • Doc Murdock Magic Show

    Davies Library @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Readers will enjoy this interactive comical magic show with a truly funny magician. 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail, (303)769-4310, www.arapahoelibraries.org

  • Adult book club

    Kelver Library @ 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng. 404 E. Front St., Byers, (303)822-9392, www.arapahoelibraries.org

