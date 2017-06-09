TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, June 8
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
Byers churches collaborate on ‘Galactic’ Bible studies:
“Galactic Starveyors: Discovering the God of the Universe” will be the theme for vacation Bible school hosted by two Byers churches this summer. The Bible school will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 12-16, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 278 S. Sherman St., Byers. Mt. Tabor is co-hosting the classes with Byers Community Church. The Bible school is appropriate for children age 4 through the sixth grade. All participants get a free T-shirt. To register, visit www.mttaborbyers.org. For more information, call Alice Heath at (303)870-8510 or Karen Tangeman at (303)726-3102.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety book study
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @7:30 p.m. Contact Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Leather working
In this beginner-level leather crafting workshop, teens will use tools and designs to create a one-of-a-kind leather keychain. 10:30-11:30 a.m. ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY, 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org
-
BMX Impact Healthy Habits Tour
The StuntMasters’ Healthy Habits Tour invigorates audiences with a message of turning positive thoughts into purposeful action. ThE demonstration entertains, rallies and unites audiences with high-flying bicycle freestyle stunts and technical moves while children discover the importance of communication and character in building a strong team. 2:30-3:30 p.m. ANYTHINK BENNETT LIBRARY, 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org
