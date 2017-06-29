TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, June 29
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
EVERY THURSDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety book study
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m., Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
Library News
-
Just Dance & Karaoke
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Teens can get on stage to belt out a favorite song or do some fancy footwork as they sing karaoke and dance to the new 2017 Just Dance game.
-
Zooper Heroes with Denver Zoo
Anythink Bennett library @ 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Spiderman and Ironman have nothing on the amazing Zooper Heroes. Children will hear the stories of Denver Zoo animals with fantastic adaptations that help them survive the perils of the natural world.
LIKE & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events with your friends! @I70Scout
« Colorado Corn District Meetings Today & Tomorrow (Previous News)
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, June 29
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? EVERY THURSDAY AA Strasburg Sobriety book study Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 MainRead More
Colorado Corn District Meetings Today & Tomorrow
GREELEY — The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee (CCAC) and Colorado Corn Growers Association (CCGA) areRead More