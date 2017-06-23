TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, June 22

| June 22, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Agate School Board. 6 p.m.

EVERY THURSDAY

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety book study

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Cryptid Creation

    Anythink Bennett @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Kids will design a cryptid monster with its own traits and personality. Materials provided.

  • Kalama Polynesian Dance

    Anythink Bennett @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Polynesian dancers will visit to spread the aloha spirit through the songs and dances of the islands of Hawaii, New Zealand, Samoa and Tahiti.

