TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, June 22
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Agate School Board. 6 p.m.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety book study
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Cryptid Creation
Anythink Bennett @ 10:30-11:30 a.m. Kids will design a cryptid monster with its own traits and personality. Materials provided.
-
Kalama Polynesian Dance
Anythink Bennett @ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Polynesian dancers will visit to spread the aloha spirit through the songs and dances of the islands of Hawaii, New Zealand, Samoa and Tahiti.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, June 21 (Previous News)
(Next News) RED ROCKS • LOTTO • COLORADO SYMPHONY • ENTER HERE! »
Related News
Roadway Alert!
As temperatures rise, roadways may be affected… …concrete pavement can break or buckle DENVER– AsRead More
NEW TOLL RATES PROPOSED: I-25 & US36 EXPRESS LANES
TOLL RATE ADJUSTMENT PROPOSED FOR US 36 AND I-25 EXPRESS LANES HPTE to review proposedRead More