TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday June, 15

| June 15, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • West Arapahoe Conservation District Board

    Bennett Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 5 p.m.

  • Bennett School Board

    High School Library, 615 Seventh St., Work session @ 5:30 p.m., meeting @ 6 p.m.

  • Byers School Board

    Byers High School lecture hall @ 7 p.m.

  • Strasburg Fire Protection District Board

    District Office, 56281 E. Colfax Ave. @ 7 p.m.

  • Strasburg American Legion Post No. 183.

    Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 7 p.m.

EVERY THURSDAY 

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety book study

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Exploring Elements with Exploration Universe

    Anythink Bennett library @2:30-3:30 p.m. Young, inquisitive minds can take a journey through the Periodic Table of Elements. Exploration Universe will show them what elements look like while they learn wild facts and see amazing demonstrations of their properties. 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org

  • Woodburning Art

    Anythink Bennett library 10:30-11:30 a.m. Participants will learn woodburning techniques and tips while creating a beautiful piece of original art.

TODAY'S EVENTS – Thursday June, 15

