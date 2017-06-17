TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday June, 17
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
EVERY SATURDAY
-
Deer Trail Pioneer Historical Museum
Admission free, donations accepted. Open from 2 – 4 p.m. through August. Call (303)769-4542 for an appointment.
LIBRARY NEWS
-
Community Drum Circle
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adults can discover their inner rhythm with professional drummer Gregg Hansen. No prior experience required. Drums and percussion instruments available. 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org
