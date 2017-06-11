TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, June 10

| June 10, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Bennett-Watkins Lions Club

    High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett @8:30 a.m. Contact Jo Brandenburg, (303)908-0796.

  • Byers Masons

    Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.

EVERY SATURDAY

  • Deer Trail Pioneer Historical Museum

    Open from 2 – 4 p.m. through August or call (303)769-4542 for an appointment. Admission free, donations accepted.

LIBRARY NEWS

  • Leather working

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. In this beginner-level leather crafting workshop, adults will use tools and designs to create a one-of-a-kind leather keychain.  495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org

  • Cookbook club

    Anythink Bennett library @ 3 – 4:30 p.m. Participants will discuss their favorite recipes, experiment with new culinary creations, and learn from occasional guest speakers. Professional chefs, bakers, nutritionists and others in the food service industry who would like to speak can call Rebecca at (303)405-3231. 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org 

