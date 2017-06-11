TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, June 10
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
Bennett-Watkins Lions Club
High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett @8:30 a.m. Contact Jo Brandenburg, (303)908-0796.
Byers Masons
Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
Deer Trail Pioneer Historical Museum
Open from 2 – 4 p.m. through August or call (303)769-4542 for an appointment. Admission free, donations accepted.
LIBRARY NEWS
Leather working
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. In this beginner-level leather crafting workshop, adults will use tools and designs to create a one-of-a-kind leather keychain. 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org
Cookbook club
Anythink Bennett library @ 3 – 4:30 p.m. Participants will discuss their favorite recipes, experiment with new culinary creations, and learn from occasional guest speakers. Professional chefs, bakers, nutritionists and others in the food service industry who would like to speak can call Rebecca at (303)405-3231. 495 Seventh St., (303)405-3231, anythinklibraries.org
