TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday June, 19

| June 19, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board

    Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St. @ 6 p.m.

  • Byers Fire Rescue

    Byers Firehouse @ 6 p.m.

  • Bennett Planning & Zoning Commission

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.

  • Bennett Parks & Recreation District Board

    Bennett Recreation Center, 455 S. First St. @ 5:15 p.m.

  • Deer Trail Fire Protection District Board

    Deer Trail Firehouse @ 7 p.m.

EVERY MONDAY

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

