TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday June, 19
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board
Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St. @ 6 p.m.
-
Byers Fire Rescue
Byers Firehouse @ 6 p.m.
-
Bennett Planning & Zoning Commission
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.
-
Bennett Parks & Recreation District Board
Bennett Recreation Center, 455 S. First St. @ 5:15 p.m.
-
Deer Trail Fire Protection District Board
Deer Trail Firehouse @ 7 p.m.
EVERY MONDAY
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday June, 19
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St.Read More
ArapCo deputy in head-on collision with state trooper released from hospital
A Colorado State Patrol trooper and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy were both injured June 17Read More